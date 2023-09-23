Man federally indicted in connection to OD death

Sep. 22—ASHLAND — A federal grand jury indicted a man on Thursday for his connection in selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a woman, which caused a fatal overdose in July 2019.

Angelo Dre Clifton, 29, was formally charged by the United States on charges of distributing fentanyl causing death and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

According to previous reports, Clifton was indicted on the state level by a Boyd County grand jury in March 2022 on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense methamphetamine trafficking with a second-degree persistent felony offender sentence enhancer.

Previous reports state the case saw delays on the Commonwealth's level due to waiting on the United States to pick up the case and because Clifton was already incarcerated in West Virginia on drug charges.

According to the federal indictment, Clifton, aka "Yung Drizzle" aka "OG Drizzle Ru," knowingly distributed a substance, previously identified in previous reports as heroin, with a detectable amount of fentanyl — resulting in the overdose death.

In previous reports, former Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said the heroin was laced with the potent acetyl fentanyl.

The state-level case against Clifton is still active, with a pending multi-year prison sentence, if convicted.

Federally, Clifton's charges carry a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison with a $1 million fine.

Clifton is due back in Boyd County Circuit Court on Oct. 6 and arraignment in United States District Court in the Eastern District of Kentucky has yet to be scheduled.

