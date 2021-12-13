Man federally indicted with robbery after charges say he hid in a West St. Paul Menards, surprising morning manager

Dec. 13—A man indicted after authorities said he robbed a Menards store in West St. Paul in September had a history of bank robbery in Kansas, according to court documents.

Cornelius Graham, who was arrested in Kansas City in early November by the FBI, had three convictions related to a 2000 bank robbery and had served time in Leavenworth prison from 2003 to 2005, according to court documents.

He was indicted by a grand jury Nov. 23 on one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is awaiting trial.

According to the complaint, the manager of the Menards at 1445 S Robert St., arrived at the store about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 28 to open the building.

Upon entry, he was met by Graham who was armed with a handgun and demanding money. According to store video, Graham had entered the store the night before and had waited there until morning, charges say.

The manager was left zip-tied in his office and Graham left the Menards on foot about 4:45 a.m., the complaint states.

According to the West St. Paul police, he got away with a small amount of cash.

The FBI used surveillance cameras to find the car Graham arrived in and was able to trace it back to the owner of the car, and then to Graham.