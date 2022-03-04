Man fell into bay after crash — then a fisherman stepped in, Louisiana cops say

A crash sent a man plunging into a Louisiana bay — then a fisherman stepped in, officials said.

The angler reportedly had been fishing near Interstate 10 when a man fell over the side of a bridge on March 4. The fisherman then pulled him from the water, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police told news outlets.

Officials said it happened along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, which spans Whiskey Bay, according to WBRZ and The Advocate. The area is near mile marker 129 and roughly 30 miles west of Baton Rouge.

On Facebook, police at about 11:45 a.m. said a crash closed eastbound lanes along that stretch of I-10. Later, state transportation officials reported the section of interstate had reopened with 10 miles of traffic congestion.

The man was rescued from the water beneath the interstate after officials said an 18-wheeler ran into a car that was parked along the shoulder, WAFB reported.

The crash sent a person who had been outside the disabled car over the rail of a bridge, Louisiana State Police told McClatchy News in an emailed statement. After the rescue, officials said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two other people were hurt in the crash, Maj. Monty Migliacio of the Iberville sheriff’s office told WAFB.

Louisiana State Police and Iberville Parish didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on March 4.

Dump truck driver hits 9-year-old while swerving around school bus, Louisiana cops say

Two killed when SUV crosses median into oncoming traffic on I-40, NC police say