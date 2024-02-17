Man fell and was on the ground for 3 days; how 3 8th graders saved his life

Three Arcanum-Butler Local Schools students are being credited with saving the life of a man last month.

On Jan. 19, Eighth-grade students Kale Kramer, Leland Neumaier, and Cooper Tegtmeyer were shoveling snow for people to earn some money. Toward the end of the evening, they went to Butch Stringer’s home and knocked on the door. The door was open and the television was on, but no one answered.

Neumaier looked inside and saw Stringer lying on the ground. He was also calling for help, according to Arcanum Middle School officials.

The students rushed inside after Neumaier learned that Stringer had fallen and hurt himself. When they couldn’t help him up, the boys called 911. While they waited for paramedics to arrive, they got Stringer, who was dehydrated, some water.

The boys later learned that Stringer had fallen three days before they found him and had been fighting for his life.

“This act of awareness and service, simply put, saved Mr. Stringer’s life,” school officials shared on social media.

The boys and Stringer reunited this week after Stringer returned home from receiving medical care. He expressed his gratitude to the boys.

“His story of survival and the assistance the boys provided is a heroic act that will forever be remembered by everyone involved. We could not be more proud of these three young men!” school officials wrote.