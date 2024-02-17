Man with felony warrant arrested for grand theft in Colma

(KRON) – A Hayward resident with a felony warrant was arrested for grand theft at a Colma business on Feb. 2, the Colma Police Department announced Friday.

Colma police officers were dispatched to a business on Colma Boulevard at 6:59 p.m. on Feb. 2. The business’ loss prevention alerted police that a known theft suspect was inside the business.

One dead in Pinole shooting, armed suspect at-large

According to police, the suspect committed multiple grand thefts at similar businesses within San Mateo County. Police said the suspect stole approximately $1,576 worth of merchandise before fleeing the area in another incident.

Responding officers waited for the suspect to exit the establishment and detained him. According to the police investigation, the suspect had an out-of-county felony warrant.

The suspect was identified as 53-year-old Hayward resident Vincent Herron.

Herron was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for grand theft, burglary, and a felony warrant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.