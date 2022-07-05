Man with felony warrants arrested in Powder River after police vehicle chase

Jul. 5—A Lakeview man who had two felony warrants and led police on a chase on the Fourth of July was arrested after officers found him hiding in the Powder River.

Michael Ray Schulte, 36, was arrested at about 8:40 p.m. in the river near Church Street, according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Schulte was taken to the Baker County Jail, charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, reckless driving, attempting to elude police and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He also had two felony arrest warrants from Lake County.

The incident started when the Baker County Sheriff's Office dispatch center received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the ditch along Old Highway 30 near Ebell Creek, several miles southeast of Baker City.

As deputies were en route, the initial caller reported that another vehicle had arrived and pulled the first vehicle out of the ditch.

The first vehicle, a 2006 Ford Taurus, was heading toward Baker City on the highway at a high rate of speed, according to the press release.

Deputies learned that the driver was Schulte, and that he had two felony arrest warrants.

Deputies saw Schulte's car on Highway 30 at West Sutton Creek Road, where he initially turned. Schulte then made a U-turn and continued driving toward Baker City on Highway 30, said Ashley McClay, public information officer at the sheriff's office.

Deputies turned on their overhead lights and started following Schulte.

He failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Baker City on Elm Street. Baker City Police Department officers joined the deputies in pursuing Schulte.

Police found the Taurus, empty, along a dead end on Church Street near the river. After searching for about 30 minutes, police found Schulte "partially submerged" in the river, apparently trying to hide from officers, McClay said.

Schulte was in the river near the two bridges along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway behind Ace Hardware, McClay said.

This wasn't the first time Schulte has been arrested after being pursued by police in Baker County.

In July 2015 Schulte, who was then living in Baker City, drove away after police tried to stop the 2007 Kia Spectra he was driving in Baker City.

During a subsequent chase on Interstate 84, Schulte reached 125 mph. He was arrested near Durkee when the car ran out of gas.

Schulte pleaded guilty on July 29, 2015, to attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was sentenced to probation.