Man fighting with deputies is killed by them, Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department says

The death of a Columbia man who was shot by sheriff’s deputies Saturday night is under investigation, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Irvin D. Moorer-Charley, 34, was killed in a shooting involving officers, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

Moorer-Charley was fighting with deputies when he was shot and killed, the sheriff’s department said.

At about 6 p.m., deputies responded to Heyward Brockington Road to a report of domestic violence involving a weapon, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in Columbia, in the area between Monticello and Fairfield roads.

As deputies arrived on scene, they got into a physical altercation with Moorer-Charley which led to him being shot, the sheriff’s department said.

There was no word if Moorer-Charley was armed when he was killed.

Deputies rendered CPR on Moorer-Charley for 20 minutes until EMS arrived, according to the sheriff’s department. It was not clear if Moorer-Charley died at the scene or if he was taken to an area hospital.

There were no reports of deputies being injured in the incident. Information about the condition of the person, or people, involved in the domestic-violence situation was not available.

The deputy, or deputies, who shot Moorer-Charley have not been publicly identified.

“The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will fully investigate this shooting,” Rutherford said.

Sheriff Leon Lott is expected to hold a news conference with more information about the shooting Sunday. That won’t be the only media event held Sunday.

At 2 p.m., community leaders and activists will also hold a news conference about the shooting at the Richland County Adult Activity Center, according to Stand As One. A news release about the event included the hashtag #JusticeForIrvinCharley.

“Unarmed Black man was shot 10 times in the middle of a mental health crisis,” said a man wearing a Stand As One sweatshirt in a video posted on the group’s Facebook page. “He had a stick in his hand.”

Stand As One says it is dedicated to activism for equal rights of all individuals as well as expanding community outreach and growth.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.