A man was fighting with his girlfriend before deputies found his body, SC cops say

An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at a Midlands home over the weekend, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Altrone T. Burrell, 45, was killed in what appears to be a shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies responding to reports of a shooting at a residence on Reservoir Road found Burrell’s body at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to the release. That’s in the Winnsboro area of Fairfield County.

The sheriff’s office said that initial information shows the shooting happened during a physical altercation between Burrell and his girlfriend.

This incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were able to retrieve the weapon, according to the release.