Man fighting for innocence with new DA’s Justice Review Unit

How do you make up for losing 20 years of freedom?

The number of years may be different for some folks, but one Memphis man said he’s still struggling to return to his everyday life almost two years after he was released from prison.

Darron Price said he was wrongfully convicted, and it’s now in the hands of the justice system to decide whether or not he’s correct.

“I was charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated robbery,” he said.

Price said he served in jail before the Tennessee parole board granted his release in 2020.

“After he got through speaking to me, he said to me, ‘Mr. Price, you mean to tell me that you’ve been in jail for 20 years for something you didn’t do?’ – I said ‘yes sir, he said ‘well you’re going home today. I didn’t know how to stop crying.”

He said every day has been a challenge since.

“I lost my kids. My home, they tore my home down, it’s nothing but a field, an empty lot. Right now, I’m working, but for a year and a half, I was homeless,” he said.

Price said he is still going through the process of getting his conviction overturned.

It’s a separate process from the parole board review and release.

He showed FOX13 the documents where the Tennessee Innocence Project approved taking his case.

As the proceedings continue, he said he’s still processing the grief of losing his mother to murder just a year before his arrest.

“One of the hardest things I had to deal with was forgiveness, you put me in prison with the person who killed my mother,” he said.

So when Price heard about the launch of the Shelby County Justice Review Unit, he said he couldn’t help but think about the tens, hundreds, maybe thousands of people this will help for years to come.

This unit will take in applications from defendants and attorneys who feel they were wrongfully convicted of a felony here in Shelby County.

If you ask Price why people should apply to have their cases considered, he said this unit will give people hope.

“I never gave up. The only thing that happened good out of this is you gave me 20 years of law to learn,” he said.

Price’s fight to be officially exonerated continues and the application to be considered by the Justice Review Unit is open and can be found online.

Again, the criteria are it must be a felony that happened here in Shelby County and it cannot be a federal case.

