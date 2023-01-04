Man fighting for his life after being stabbed several times, APD says
An Atlanta man is in critical condition after police say someone he knows stabbed him several times.
Officers were called to a home on Paines Ave. NW just before 7:30 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old man with several stab wounds.
They say the man, who has not been identified, has several lacerations on his body.
He was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.
Investigators say the victim and suspect knew one another, but they have not arrested the suspect.
Details on the suspect or possible motives have not been released.
