Man fighting for his life after suffering burns in Eaton Rapids factory fire, brother says

EATON RAPIDS — A Lansing man who was burned in an explosion last week at a factory in Eaton Rapids was fighting for his life at an Ann Arbor hospital, a family member said.

Mark Gillespie, 56, was taken to Sparrow Hospital on Thursday afternoon following the incident at the Meridian Magnesium Products of America facility on Industrial Drive. He was later was airlifted to the burn unit at University of Michigan Hospital, said his older brother, Les Gillespie.

"Mark is not doing well," the elder Gillespie told the Lansing State Journal on Tuesday. "He's stable, but they said he's not out of the woods."

Mark Gillespie suffered burns to more than 50% of his head and body and was given a 50% chance of survival, his brother said.

Local officials were mum about the incident on Thursday night and Friday. On Saturday, Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock told the State Journal in an email that three people were injured in a "small explosion," including one who sustained burns and two who were treated at Eaton Rapids Medical Center and released.

"To my knowledge, there was no damage to the plant," Colestock said. "The fire was extinguished very quickly by the Eaton Rapids fire department."

Eaton Rapids Fire Chief Roger McNutt confirmed the employee who was burned was taken to Sparrow Hospital. He said he had no updates on the person's condition.

Meridian Magnesium did not respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday and has not commented publicly about the incident.

A spokesman for the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said an investigation of the Jan. 4 incident at Meridian Magnesium is underway. Those types of investigations can take months to complete, he said.

Mark Gillespie has worked at the plant for more than 10 years, said Les Gillespie, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia. The elder Gillespie said he's been unable to get any details about the incident in which Mark was injured.

Les said he spent three days at his brother's bedside. Mark was not responsive and didn't open his eyes or move his fingers and toes, he said. Mark's breathing was improving, but he was still on supplemental oxygen, his brother said.

Meridian Magnesium produces products for the auto industry.

In 2018, a series of explosions severely damaged the facility's roof and forced parts of the complex to close. The mishap also led to employee layoffs and temporarily halted production for some automakers.

Investigator were unable to determine the cause of the initial explosion. An incident report said the series of three explosions caused $4 million in damage to the building and another $4 million to its contents.

At the time, the company employed more than 400 people in Eaton Rapids.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man burned in explosion at Eaton Rapids factory fighting for his life