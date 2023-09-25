Man fights 3 Ga. deputies, punching one in the face during traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

A man is behind bars after he allegedly fought multiple officers while being arrested.

It happened Thursday around 7 p.m. near N. Broad Street and Duke Street.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic stop when things took an abrupt turn.

Officials said the driver, Harold Joseph Hunley, Jr., had allegedly run a red light at Broad Street and Turner McCall Blvd.

Deputies later learned that Hunley had a warrant for his arrest.

As deputies were placing Hunley under arrest, he reportedly began to damage a body camera and a pair of sunglasses while trying to escape.

Floyd authorities said he then hit the deputy in the face causing him to bleed from the lip.

The sheriff’s office said Hunley tried running away and then began fighting three officers while being arrested.

While searching Hunley’s vehicle, Floyd County deputies said they found a 9mm and an open bottle of tequila on the floor.

Hunley is facing two counts of interference with government property, simple battery on law enforcement and three counts of obstructing or hindering law enforcement.

