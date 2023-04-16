Man fights deputy and police dog after chase ends in crash, Richland County cops say

A man who was out on bond led a chase in a stolen car before crashing and fighting with both a deputy and police dog, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

Justin Chappell, 27, was arrested on multiple charges, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. Chappell is a Columbia resident, Richland County court records show.

The incident began Saturday, when K9 Deputy Samantha Ramirez saw a vehicle that was reported stolen and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to the release.

Chappell was driving the vehicle and refused to stop, according to the release. He led Ramirez on a brief pursuit before crashing into a tree at Shakespeare Road and Baxter Drive, the sheriff’s department said. That’s in the Dentsville area, near Columbia Place Mall and Two Notch Road.

Chappell got out of the crashed vehicle and ran, ignoring Ramirez’s commands to stop, according to the release.

Ramirez deployed K9 Kodak who apprehended Chappell, but the wanted man continued to fight both the deputy and dog until more law enforcement officers arrived, the sheriff’s department said.

Chappell was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries before being medically cleared and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release.

Ramirez was also evaluated at the hospital and released, and Kodak was not hurt, the sheriff’s department said.

Chappell was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen goods, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, resisting arrest and cruelty to a police dog, according to the release. Chappell was also charged with second-degree burglary, jail records show.

No bond has been set and Chappell remains behind bars, according to jail records.

Following a bond hearing, Chappell is scheduled to appear in court again on the new charges on May 26, Richland County judicial records show.

When he was arrested Saturday, Chappell was out on bond in neighboring jurisdictions and had warrants for failing to appear in court on those charges, which include burglary and grand larceny, the sheriff’s department said.

Chappell is also facing a pending drug possession charge from a May 2021 arrest in Richland County, according to court records.