Man fights Dominos employee, slashes tires over pizza order, police say

A man if facing assault and vandalism charges all over a pizza order, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said it all started on Friday, November 18 when 41-year-old Richard Johnson ordered a pizza online from a Dominos store on Summer Avenue.

Police said Johnson picked up his order and then returned to the store telling an employee that his order was wrong. The employee told him that store policy does not allow them to do returns in the store for online orders.

Johnson became angry, threw the pizza at a cooler, walked out of the store and then returned to attack that employee as he cleaned up the pizza, according to court records.

Other Dominos workers broke up that fight and the man left and called to have another pizza delivered to him, according to police.

But, two hours later, employees said they saw Johnson outside of the store slashing tires on Dominos workers’ vehicles.

Authorities said that they matched the number used to place that online order to Johnson and saw Johnson slashing the tires on surveillance video.

Johnson was charged with assault and six counts of vandalism.

