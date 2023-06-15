Man fights off kidnappers during incident in Buckhead, police say

A man is recovering after officials say he was almost kidnapped in Buckhead Wednesday.

Authorities said on Wednesday, around 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to Pharr Road NE after receiving reports of a kidnapping.

When officers arrived, they met with a man who said around 2:30 a.m., he was running at his apartment complex near Bill Kennedy Way SE when three Hispanic men approached him in a black pickup truck.

The victim told police he was then forced into the truck against his will by the three men.

He told police he attempted to fight off the suspects but was physically assaulted.

Eventually, the victim told police he escaped from the vehicle and flag down a bystander for help, who called 911.

Officers noted that the victim did not have his shoes, phone or wallet. He also had multiple cuts on his face and head.

The victim was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. His identity has not been released.

Police have not determined what led to this incident, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

