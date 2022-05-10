Man fights off teens with his cane before he’s shot and killed, Texas cops say

A man was shot and killed near a Walmart after he was harassed by a group of six teenagers, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened on the north side of Houston around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, May 9. Footage from the scene shows crime scene tape on a sidewalk along Houston Community College’s Northline campus.

Police were dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting, and first responders found the man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said in a briefing streamed by KHOU.

The man, who was described by police as “elderly,” was walking behind a Walmart when he was harassed by four teenage women and two teenage men, police said. He swung his cane at the teens in an attempt “to get them back,” according to police.

The four women tried to get the two men in their group to leave, and when they began walking off, one of the men turned and fired one shot at the victim, police said. The victim was shot in the chest.

The teenagers fled after the shooting, and their whereabouts are unknown. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Police have not released the identity or age of the victim.

Former University of Oklahoma football player found shot and killed, Dallas cops say

Man killed neighbor who confronted him about truck, Texas cops say. Now he’s arrested

Mom shoots and kills man breaking into her home with 3 children inside, Texas cops say