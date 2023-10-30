Man fights with suspect after woman stabbed from behind in Columba City

A man and a woman were taken to Harborview after they were stabbed in Columbia City early Saturday.

Just before 4 a.m., officers were called to 35th Avenue South and South Edmunds Street and found two victims in their 20s with stab wounds.

Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and the victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The victims were walking from a bus stop when a man came up to them from behind and stabbed the woman, according to the Seattle Police Department. The man who was with her tried to stop the suspect and was also stabbed.

The suspect fled the area. Police searched for him but he was not found.

Robbery detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.