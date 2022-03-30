Man filed dozens of phony applications for pandemic unemployment in 9 states, feds say

A 30-year-old in Michigan has cut a deal with the government after federal prosecutors said he filed dozens of bogus bids for pandemic unemployment in more than half a dozen states.

Devin Smith pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in Massachusetts District Court on Tuesday, March 29, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Smith is accused of submitting at least 30 bogus applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance using his own name and stolen identities, allowing him to pocket more than $150,000.

The scheme lasted at least six months at the start of the pandemic, the government said.

Smith could not be reached for comment, and a public defender appointed to represent him did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on March 30.

According to an affidavit filed with his criminal complaint, Smith’s alleged criminal activity started before the pandemic with stolen credit card information he reportedly used for online shopping. In an 11-day period between July and August 2019, Smith is accused of spending more than $1,100 with the stolen cards.

Prosecutors said he bought $300 dress shoes from Men’s Warehouse, spent $150 at Dick’s Sporting Goods and paid for a $700 bottle of alcohol from the Reserve Bar online store.

Once the pandemic hit, Smith reportedly turned his attention to filing fraudulent unemployment claims.

According to the affidavit, the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Affairs flagged investigators about a dozen suspicious claims filed between March and April 2020 listing Smith’s home address as the address for payment.

Several others were submitted using addresses nearby Smith’s, the government said.

Once investigators started looking into the names on the applications, prosecutors said, they discovered none of the individuals were unemployed but were actually practicing medical professionals.

Smith also submitted at least 88 unemployment claims in other states, including Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Washington and West Virginia, according to the affidavit.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to filing 30 of those claims.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9, court documents show.

