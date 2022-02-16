Man files intent to plead guilty in 2019 shooting

Feb. 16—An attorney for a McAlester man filed an intent to plead guilty in the July 2019 shooting death on Krebs Lake Road after reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Tyas Joseph Short, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Lane Crawley, of McAlester, following an April 7, 2019, altercation on Krebs Lake Road, just north of Krebs.

Short was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma with second degree murder in Indian country, causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of title 18 U.S.C. § 924(c), and use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime, according to federal court documents.

Court documents show that "pursuant to a written plea agreement, Mr. Short would plead guilty to Count 1 of the Indictment" under federal rules "in exchange for the government dismissing the remaining counts in the indictment."

If a trial was to occur, a jury would only make a verdict on counts 2 and 3 if a guilty verdict was found on the murder indictment.

A motion to have Short's change of plea hearing heard in the Western District of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City was approved and is set for Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Charles B. Goodwin.

The move was requested to schedule the hearing sooner than if it was heard in Muskogee and to make it easier for counsel and Short to travel.

"Given the availability of the sooner calendar date and considering the parties' respective schedules, the parties prefer to appear in the Western District of Oklahoma for the change of plea hearing," the motion stated.

The details of the plea agreement will not be released until the hearing.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states an eyewitness to the shooting told investigators that two men — identified as Short and a juvenile — stopped at the driveway, exited the vehicle, across from the witness' residence and that Short came over to talk to him while the juvenile was across the street, the affidavit states.

Story continues

The witness said that Crawley stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, got out, approached the juvenile and began punching him, according to the report. The witness said he then went across the street to retrieve his dog, the report states.

Crawley then stopped hitting the juvenile and ran back to his vehicle before the witness said he saw Short shoot Crawley "multiple times," the affidavit states.

The report states the witness directed investigators to Short's residence.

According to the affidavit, a McAlester Police officer located the juvenile at a McAlester residence.

Investigators met with the juvenile and his mother, who agreed to speak with the deputy after he was read a Miranda warning, the report states.

The juvenile admitted he was there when the shooting took place and that Crawley got out of his vehicle before he walked over to the juvenile and started punching the juvenile, the affidavit states.

That is when the juvenile said he heard the gunshots before he and Short ran toward a vehicle and left, the report states.

The affidavit states Short was taken into custody at his residence by law enforcement officers without incident.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com