Man filling his tires with air killed in carjacking attempt at Gwinnett gas station, police say

Gwinnett police are investigating a shooting where a man was killed outside of a QuikTrip gas station on Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners.

According to police, the victim was attempting to put air in his tire on the passenger side of his vehicle when a car with three suspects inside backed into a parking space next to him.

Police said two of the suspects got out of the car and started a fight with the victim, while the other suspect jumped into the driver’s side to steal the vehicle.

The victim was shot as he tried to stop the suspect from taking his vehicle. He died on the scene, according to police.

A bystander saw everything that happened and backed into the parking spot behind the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the suspects got back into their vehicle were last scene driving southbound on Peachtree Parkway, officials said.

According to police, they have possible identification of the victim, but said they will wait for the medical examiner before they manipulate the victim’s body.

The investigation is ongoing.

