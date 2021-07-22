Man who filmed Ashli Babbitt's death during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots pleads guilty

The man who captured Ashli Babbitt's death on video during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Thursday for "parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building."

Why it matters: Andrew Bennett is at least the 21st person to plead guilty in the Capitol riot investigation thus far, per CBS News.

State of play: Bennett's misdemeanor charge carries a six month maximum prison sentence, but it remains to be seen how much jail time, if any, he is ordered to serve at his October sentencing hearing, CNN reports.

He has agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damages and to allow law enforcement officials to look through his social media accounts for "statements and postings in and around" Jan. 6, per the plea agreement.

A statement of offense for Bennett notes that he posted to his social media on Jan. 4 saying he was headed to the Capitol.

He livestreamed three videos during the events of Jan. 6, at one point turning the camera on himself and showing himself wearing a hat with the insignia "FAFO," a slogan for the Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group.

The statement of offense notes that there is "no evidence" that Bennett was "violent or destructive" in the Capitol building.

The big picture: Federal prosecutors have described the Capitol riot probe — which has seen charges against over 550 people thus far — as "likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice."

