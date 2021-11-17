Man who filmed sexual abuse of two kids and shared it online gets 210-year prison term

A Spencer County, Indiana man was sentenced to 210 years in federal prison Wednesday afternoon for sexually abusing two children, filming it and sharing it in an online forum.

Trent Walker, 36, sexually abused a child over a six-year period that started when the child was just a toddler, according to a news release from federal prosecutors. Walker also abused another child, a 6-year-old, over the course of several months.

Federal Judge Richard L. Young said Walker’s abuse of the children could fairly be described as "torture."

'How are you going to stop the internet?': 'How Online child sex abuse explodes to crisis level

Walker made hundreds of videos and images documenting his actions, which he shared online to a group dedicated to the sexual exploitation of small children.

Walker was the online forum's moderator and the prosecutors said he helped other members conceal their identities and encouraged them to post more videos and images of child abuse and exploitation.

“The defendant’s repeated sadistic abuse clearly demonstrates he cannot be allowed to be free in the community,” FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Middleton said.

