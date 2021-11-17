Man who filmed teens stealing his car says parents should cover the costs.

James E. Causey, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·8 min read

A month ago, I interviewed the mother of a 13-year-old who was caught on video stealing a 2018 Kia Sportage with another teen right in front the car’s owner.

The Kia’s owner, Zachary Bennett contacted me to tell me about the financial and mental burden the teens actions cost him. Beyond costing his insurance company thousands of dollars, Bennett is also out of a few thousands out of pocket.

He left his wallet in the car, so he had to cancel his credit cards. He left his house keys in the car, so he had to get the locks changed on his house. His driver’s license and work keys to his job were also in the car, so he’s worried the kids know where he lives.

“When people say they are ‘just stealing cars for joy rides’ they don’t factor in how much it costs the victim. It costs thousands of dollars and I don’t think it’s fair that victims have to pay. Maybe the parents of these kids need to pay,” Bennett said.

Bennett’s video of the car theft Oct. 3 has nearly 10,000 views on YouTube.

Unfortunately, Bennett believes brazen car thefts will continue because he said there is little to no consequence leveraged against those who steal cars. He wants car thieves locked up or forced to attend a mandated program to change their behavior. He also believes parents should be responsible for all damages their children cause when they steal a car.

“If we don’t do something then nothing with change,” Bennett said.

SUBHEAD

When Bennett’s car was stolen, he was coming back from a walk on the Oak Leaf Trail.

He had “The Club” but he didn’t put the steering wheel device on his car because it was early, and his car was the only one on the lot.

When he was walking back to the parking lot, he saw another car on the lot as well.

“Then I heard someone say, ‘Oh Shit,’” Bennett said.

When Bennett opened the driver’s side door, one teen was behind the wheel with a screwdriver peeling back the steering column. The 13-year-old standing outside the car serving as a lookout was trying to hide his face with his hoodie.

The kids were not scared off by Bennett so he started recording them to capture an image for police.

When the teen couldn’t get Bennett’s car started they left his Kia to get into the lookout vehicle.

But it wasn’t over.

One of teens said he left his phone in Bennett’s car and he got back behind the wheel.

“That’s when I started recording him,” Bennett said.

The teen was not looking for a phone, instead he used the screwdriver to finally get the car started.

“Get out of my car right this minute,” Bennett said.

The teen ignored Bennett saying, “This is my shit,” before screeching out of the parking lot behind the lookout car.

“They left (the 13-year-old) behind. He was running behind,” Bennett said.

Bennett, 36, didn’t get physical with the teens because it’s not his nature.

He’s a teacher at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha.

“It’s just not the best way to handle things,” he said.

SUBHEAD

Milwaukee is on a record pace of car thefts.

As of Nov. 15, Milwaukee reported 9,220 vehicles stolen, up 166% from the same time last year. More cars have been stolen in the first 11 months of 2021, than all of the vehicles reported stolen in 2020 and 2019 combined, Milwaukee Police data shows.

Two thirds, nearly 70 percent of the cars being stolen in the city are Kias and Hyundais. Experts say Kias are targeted due to a system flaw where if the back window is broken, a person can break back window get into the car and either peel back the steering column with screwdriver and start the car or use a USB device to start the vehicle.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman said the public told him that fighting crime and reckless driving are at the top of the list of priorities for the department.

Norman said a multifaceted strategy is needed to address the car theft problem. He cited a car theft task force and continued work with federal and state partners. He said they also continue to identify groups involved in car theft rings.

The problem is car thefts, reckless driving and violent crime are tied together, Norman said.

Young people steal cars, they use those cars to commit other crimes, and often they make our streets and roads scary due to their recklessness and inexperience behind the wheel.

We also saw the violent lengths some young people will go to when it comes to stealing a vehicle.

In Wauwatosa, four teens were arrested after a fatal hit and run on Oct. 14.

Sunita Suratu Balogun-Olayiwola, 47, of Oshkosh, was killed while trying to stop the teens from stealing a car out of the Holiday Inn Express parking lot.

When she tried to stop the teens, they stole her Jeep and ran her over multiple times with her own vehicle.

Police said four juveniles from Milwaukee – ranging in age from 13 to 15 – were caught shortly after a police chase.

A 13-year-old boy, Jayden Adams, is charged as an adult in the crime. Adams allegedly got past Balogun-Olayiwola; hopped into the driver’s seat; struck the victim in the mouth; and kicked the door into her head. When she fell, Adams ran her over.

After killing Balogun-Olayiwola, the teens allegedly went to Walmart and used the victim’s credit card to go shopping.

Other suburban areas are also seeing an uptick in car thefts.

In Brown Deer, there were 26 cars stolen in all of 2019. In 2020, 37 cars were stolen, but as of Nov. 15 of this year 104 cars have been stolen.

In Wauwatosa, police said car thefts are up 146% this year. There were 86 cars stolen in Tosa in 2020. So far this year, 212 have been stolen.

"Kias and Hyundais account for 67% of our car thefts. This is not just a Milwaukee problem, this is a Milwaukee County problem," said Wauwatosa Police Sgt. Abby Pavlik.

SUBHEAD

Bennett said car thieves are getting younger and bolder because there are few penalties for their actions.

For Bennett, his Kia was found a half a mile away blocking someone's driveway. The thieves struck something, flattened a tire, and left the car running. The damage wasn’t cheap.

“The total damage to my car was nearly $7,000,” Bennett said. “But I’m still without my car because of there being a backorder on the parts.”

Bennett’s insurance only covered the cost of a rental for up to $1,200. He has paid $825 out of pocket for a rental just so he can have reliable transportation to get to work.

Bennett said one of the most frustrating parts of his ordeal came after he read my column “Milwaukee has a car theft crisis. A group of older Black men is trying to stop it.”

He sent me an email “I am the person whose car was stolen and recorded the video of Felisha Kelly’s son stealing my vehicle with his friend.”

“I am surprised that the paper has already found out who is the parent of the child seeing I as the victim was never informed,” he wrote.

Bennett wanted to know how I was able to find the child’s parent. When I informed him through my large social media presence, he was impressed.

“The police haven’t given me any information,” he said. “When I told them, you talked to the kid’s mother who stole my car they said they didn’t have any information because he’s a minor.”

Since the theft, Bennett has been on the phone with his alderman, police, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and even reached out to a Milwaukee attorney to have his name added to a lawsuit to sue Kia over defects, plaintiffs say make the cars easy for thieves to steal.

“Everything has to be on the table, including holding parents’ financially responsible,” Bennett said.

While Bennett said putting parents in a financial bind would not be his goal, he is at his wits end on a solution.

Bennett purchased his 2018 Kia in June, and it was a big deal for him because it was the first “newer” vehicle he’s ever purchased. Most of his cars have been 12 years old or older.

“Now I’m rethinking if this was a mistake and I shouldn’t feel that way,” he said.

He’s right, and right now our elected officials are too quiet on any solutions.

Car theft is not a victimless crime, and we need to stop treating it as such. It’s not only a piece of property. From the inconvenience of having your car stolen and many times losing your vehicle completely due to the amount of damage caused; to higher insurance rates and out of pocket costs; to the loss of safety and the sense of violation of your personal space.

Car theft does indeed have victims. With names and faces and families and responsibilities. And it is time that victims of these crimes are protected.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Waukesha man who had car stolen by teens says parents should cover damages

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man shot and killed in front of wife and kids in South LA

    A family is struggling with a shocking loss after a young father was shot to death in front of his wife and two children in South Los Angeles while they were out picking up food.

  • Exclusive-Rating agencies say Biden's spending plans will not add to inflationary pressure

    U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure and social spending legislation will not add to inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy, economists and analysts in leading rating agencies told Reuters on Tuesday. Biden has spent the past few months promoting the merits of both pieces of legislation - the $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" plan and a separate $1 trillion infrastructure plan. The two pieces of legislation "should not have any real material impact on inflation", William Foster, vice president and senior credit officer (Sovereign Risk) at Moody's Investors Service, told Reuters.

  • Baby hilariously goes ‘stiff as a board’ to avoid car seat

    "Our baby goes full rigor mortis every time we put him in!"

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • ‘Deal with it,’ woman tells choking child before passing out at FL restaurant, cops say

    The woman was charged with child neglect, deputies said.

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Coroner says how woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach ended up at Florence fire station

    The Florence County Coroner confirmed to a local TV station that Sheridan Wahl suffered internal injuries. Her body was found at the bottom of the fire station’s training tower.

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's mother did not drive him to Kenosha shootings

    Social media posts circulating during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse claim his mother drove him to the town in the US state of Wisconsin where he shot three people. But the prosecutor trying the case says there is no evidence to support the claim, Rittenhouse and a friend testified about the people who accompanied them and did not list his mother, and she told a newspaper that she was in a neighboring state and did not know what her son was doing."Why are we just glazing over the fact that

  • Two women died of overdoses in a Norfolk man’s home. A third told a judge he raped her in his apartment.

    One night in late May, a 39-year-old Virginia Beach woman joined several friends for a night of barhopping. The woman’s son had agreed to serve as the designated driver, and waited in his vehicle in the parking lot while the woman and her friends went into their final stop of the night — Seaside Raw Bar at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The last thing the woman remembers about that evening was ...

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state Supreme Court set the execution date after Cox relinquished all appeals.

  • Judge Shuts Down Defense Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

    Unlike in the trial of Kenosha vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, the Georgia judge overseeing the trial of three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery ain’t picking up what the defense is putting down. On Monday, the lawyers for Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan for the second time tried to make an issue of Black ministers sitting in the courtroom in support of the Arbery’s family. And again, according to the New York Times, Judge Timothy Walmsley shut it down when they

  • Woman arrested for child neglect after passing out at Destin restaurant with infant

    A woman was arrested at a Destin restaurant on Monday after she reportedly passed out on the deck while a one-year-old child was in her care.

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.