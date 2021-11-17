Man who filmed teens stealing his car says parents should cover the costs.

A month ago, I interviewed the mother of a 13-year-old who was caught on video stealing a 2018 Kia Sportage with another teen right in front the car’s owner.

The Kia’s owner, Zachary Bennett contacted me to tell me about the financial and mental burden the teens actions cost him. Beyond costing his insurance company thousands of dollars, Bennett is also out of a few thousands out of pocket.

He left his wallet in the car, so he had to cancel his credit cards. He left his house keys in the car, so he had to get the locks changed on his house. His driver’s license and work keys to his job were also in the car, so he’s worried the kids know where he lives.

“When people say they are ‘just stealing cars for joy rides’ they don’t factor in how much it costs the victim. It costs thousands of dollars and I don’t think it’s fair that victims have to pay. Maybe the parents of these kids need to pay,” Bennett said.

Bennett’s video of the car theft Oct. 3 has nearly 10,000 views on YouTube.

Unfortunately, Bennett believes brazen car thefts will continue because he said there is little to no consequence leveraged against those who steal cars. He wants car thieves locked up or forced to attend a mandated program to change their behavior. He also believes parents should be responsible for all damages their children cause when they steal a car.

“If we don’t do something then nothing with change,” Bennett said.

When Bennett’s car was stolen, he was coming back from a walk on the Oak Leaf Trail.

He had “The Club” but he didn’t put the steering wheel device on his car because it was early, and his car was the only one on the lot.

When he was walking back to the parking lot, he saw another car on the lot as well.

“Then I heard someone say, ‘Oh Shit,’” Bennett said.

When Bennett opened the driver’s side door, one teen was behind the wheel with a screwdriver peeling back the steering column. The 13-year-old standing outside the car serving as a lookout was trying to hide his face with his hoodie.

The kids were not scared off by Bennett so he started recording them to capture an image for police.

When the teen couldn’t get Bennett’s car started they left his Kia to get into the lookout vehicle.

But it wasn’t over.

One of teens said he left his phone in Bennett’s car and he got back behind the wheel.

“That’s when I started recording him,” Bennett said.

The teen was not looking for a phone, instead he used the screwdriver to finally get the car started.

“Get out of my car right this minute,” Bennett said.

The teen ignored Bennett saying, “This is my shit,” before screeching out of the parking lot behind the lookout car.

“They left (the 13-year-old) behind. He was running behind,” Bennett said.

Bennett, 36, didn’t get physical with the teens because it’s not his nature.

He’s a teacher at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha.

“It’s just not the best way to handle things,” he said.

Milwaukee is on a record pace of car thefts.

As of Nov. 15, Milwaukee reported 9,220 vehicles stolen, up 166% from the same time last year. More cars have been stolen in the first 11 months of 2021, than all of the vehicles reported stolen in 2020 and 2019 combined, Milwaukee Police data shows.

Two thirds, nearly 70 percent of the cars being stolen in the city are Kias and Hyundais. Experts say Kias are targeted due to a system flaw where if the back window is broken, a person can break back window get into the car and either peel back the steering column with screwdriver and start the car or use a USB device to start the vehicle.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman said the public told him that fighting crime and reckless driving are at the top of the list of priorities for the department.

Norman said a multifaceted strategy is needed to address the car theft problem. He cited a car theft task force and continued work with federal and state partners. He said they also continue to identify groups involved in car theft rings.

The problem is car thefts, reckless driving and violent crime are tied together, Norman said.

Young people steal cars, they use those cars to commit other crimes, and often they make our streets and roads scary due to their recklessness and inexperience behind the wheel.

We also saw the violent lengths some young people will go to when it comes to stealing a vehicle.

In Wauwatosa, four teens were arrested after a fatal hit and run on Oct. 14.

Sunita Suratu Balogun-Olayiwola, 47, of Oshkosh, was killed while trying to stop the teens from stealing a car out of the Holiday Inn Express parking lot.

When she tried to stop the teens, they stole her Jeep and ran her over multiple times with her own vehicle.

Police said four juveniles from Milwaukee – ranging in age from 13 to 15 – were caught shortly after a police chase.

A 13-year-old boy, Jayden Adams, is charged as an adult in the crime. Adams allegedly got past Balogun-Olayiwola; hopped into the driver’s seat; struck the victim in the mouth; and kicked the door into her head. When she fell, Adams ran her over.

After killing Balogun-Olayiwola, the teens allegedly went to Walmart and used the victim’s credit card to go shopping.

Other suburban areas are also seeing an uptick in car thefts.

In Brown Deer, there were 26 cars stolen in all of 2019. In 2020, 37 cars were stolen, but as of Nov. 15 of this year 104 cars have been stolen.

In Wauwatosa, police said car thefts are up 146% this year. There were 86 cars stolen in Tosa in 2020. So far this year, 212 have been stolen.

"Kias and Hyundais account for 67% of our car thefts. This is not just a Milwaukee problem, this is a Milwaukee County problem," said Wauwatosa Police Sgt. Abby Pavlik.

Bennett said car thieves are getting younger and bolder because there are few penalties for their actions.

For Bennett, his Kia was found a half a mile away blocking someone's driveway. The thieves struck something, flattened a tire, and left the car running. The damage wasn’t cheap.

“The total damage to my car was nearly $7,000,” Bennett said. “But I’m still without my car because of there being a backorder on the parts.”

Bennett’s insurance only covered the cost of a rental for up to $1,200. He has paid $825 out of pocket for a rental just so he can have reliable transportation to get to work.

Bennett said one of the most frustrating parts of his ordeal came after he read my column “Milwaukee has a car theft crisis. A group of older Black men is trying to stop it.”

He sent me an email “I am the person whose car was stolen and recorded the video of Felisha Kelly’s son stealing my vehicle with his friend.”

“I am surprised that the paper has already found out who is the parent of the child seeing I as the victim was never informed,” he wrote.

Bennett wanted to know how I was able to find the child’s parent. When I informed him through my large social media presence, he was impressed.

“The police haven’t given me any information,” he said. “When I told them, you talked to the kid’s mother who stole my car they said they didn’t have any information because he’s a minor.”

Since the theft, Bennett has been on the phone with his alderman, police, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and even reached out to a Milwaukee attorney to have his name added to a lawsuit to sue Kia over defects, plaintiffs say make the cars easy for thieves to steal.

“Everything has to be on the table, including holding parents’ financially responsible,” Bennett said.

While Bennett said putting parents in a financial bind would not be his goal, he is at his wits end on a solution.

Bennett purchased his 2018 Kia in June, and it was a big deal for him because it was the first “newer” vehicle he’s ever purchased. Most of his cars have been 12 years old or older.

“Now I’m rethinking if this was a mistake and I shouldn’t feel that way,” he said.

He’s right, and right now our elected officials are too quiet on any solutions.

Car theft is not a victimless crime, and we need to stop treating it as such. It’s not only a piece of property. From the inconvenience of having your car stolen and many times losing your vehicle completely due to the amount of damage caused; to higher insurance rates and out of pocket costs; to the loss of safety and the sense of violation of your personal space.

Car theft does indeed have victims. With names and faces and families and responsibilities. And it is time that victims of these crimes are protected.

