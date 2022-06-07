Man filmed throwing woman onto New York subway tracks in unprovoked attack

A man has been caught on surveillance footage hurling a woman onto the tracks of the New York City subway in an unprovoked attack.

The altercation took place on Sunday in the Bronx, with security cameras filming the suspect grabbing a 52-year-old woman by the shoulders and pushing her onto the ground and down onto the tracks of the subway before casually walking away.

Law enforcement says the shove was entirely unprovoked, TMZ reported.

The woman’s injuries included a broken collar bone and lacerations to her arm and head. The New York Police Department is now asking the public for help to identify the suspect.

The man left the scene without incident and others on the platform helped the woman get off the tracks. She was transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The attack took place at the Jackson Avenue station in Melrose at around 4.45pm on Sunday, according to a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) spokesperson, The New York Post reported. No train was entering the station at the time of the attack, the representative added.

According to a report from the MTA, about 1.1 per cent of “track intrusions” stemmed from shoves and pushes during the first four months of this year.