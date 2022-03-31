Man finds 'alien' that looks like 'dehaired possum' with claws washed up on Australian beach

A man taking a morning walk on an Australian beach stumbled across a creature that he says may be from out of this world.

Instagram user Alex Tan posted the video of the dead animal or possible "extraterrestrial" on Tuesday with hundreds of people commenting on what they think it is.

"This is something you see when people claim they've found aliens," he said in the clip. "How weird is that?"

Tan said it looked like a "dehaired possum" but looked different from anything he had ever encountered.

People in the comments said it could be a dead rat or a dead carcass of a kangaroo.

"Maybe a mini Chupacabra," one use commented.

"I am almost certain it's a ringtail possum. Skull and dentition match up, hands look the same and the size is about right too," another typed.

Tan said he was genuinely interested in what the creature is and even named it "little buddy."

USA TODAY has reached out to Tan for comment.

He closed the video by saying it was an "extraterrestrial."

This isn't the first time a weird creature has been found washed up on a beach or floating in the water.

Last December, a man in California looking for dolphins found a 'mutilated shark alien' fish that looked like it was "bitten in half." It turned out to be a Sunfish, which are bullet-like in shape and usually stay close to the surface of the water to soak up the sun.

A month before that, a man stumbled upon a rare deep-sea monster called a Pacific football fish on a San Diego beach.

“You know, I go to the beach fairly often, so I’m familiar with the territory, but I’ve never seen an organism that looked quite as fearsome as this,” Jay Beiler told NBC San Diego.

