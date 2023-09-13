Man finds people in his car after keys stolen at Olympia gym

Four people were arrested in Thurston County in a robbery and car theft at an Olympia gym.

Last month, officers were called to a gym where a man said his car keys were stolen out of a locker and there were people inside his car.

Police said the man confronted the suspects, who attacked him before they left in a rented silver Lexus.

The registered owner tracked the car by an Apple AirTag and found it was in Seattle. Police there found the car and questioned seven people.

An Olympia Police officer went to Seattle and identified one of the suspects by the photo and information they used to check in at the gym before the robbery.

Three other suspects were identified during a video chat with the victim.

The four suspects were arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail for investigation of second-degree attempted robbery.

A search of the Lexus recovered a 9mm handgun.

Additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm were forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office to be considered.