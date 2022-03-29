Man fined for creating two crashes, leading police pursuit

Mar. 29—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for creating two minor property crashes and undergoing a pursuit with police while driving drunk.

Kyle C. McQuillan, 22, 820 Loring St., pleaded guilty Monday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of resisting an officer by failing to stop. He was originally charged with a felony count of attempting to flee an officer.

McQuillan also pleaded no contest to a noncriminal ordinance violation of first-offense drunken driving.

For the drunken driving violation, McQuillan was fined $874 and had his driver's license revoked for seven months. He must also undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.

As part of a one-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the misdemeanor charge will be dismissed if McQuillan pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 40 hours of community service and maintains absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was called to the 1200 block of Bellevue Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 7, for a report of a hit-and-run crash.

Just prior to the crash, police dispatchers had broadcast a possible intoxicated driver leaving the Galloway Street area in a truck. The witness to the hit-and-run crash said the silver truck continued east on Bellevue Avenue.

A few minutes later, a police officer said he was behind the suspected driver, later identified as McQuillan, on Birch Street.

A man said he was taking out his trash at his residence in the 1200 block of Bellevue Avenue when a silver truck headed straight toward him. The truck jumped the curb and hit his mailbox.

The man said the vehicle did not stop and continued toward Starr Avenue.

Police observed McQuillan's truck cross left of center when it turned from Wagner Avenue onto Birch Street. It was also swerving within its own lane.

McQuillan did not stop after an officer activated his emergency lights and siren.

The truck continued on Hastings Way, where it drove up on the median multiple times, putting oncoming traffic in danger of a head-on collision.

Story continues

McQuillan ended up turning onto Loring Street in Altoona. He ran into a fence at his residence.

An officer had to assist McQuillan while walking so he did not fall. He had poor balance and swayed from side to side and front to back. He had slurred speech and a strong odor of intoxicants on his breath.

McQuillan showed signs of impairment while performing field sobriety tests.

McQuillan made several unsolicited statements while being booked into the Eau Claire County Jail. They included "I know I'm guilty," "I know I'm drunk," and "I saw the lights on and was two blocks away from my house, and I wasn't going to stop because I didn't want to get my car towed."