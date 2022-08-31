Man fined in exposure incident at EC hotel

Aug. 31—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was fined $1,329 for an incident where police say he exposed himself in front of a child in an Eau Claire hotel.

Roger A. Larson, 53, had been residing at The Regency Inn & Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, police said.

Larson pleaded no contest Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

A misdemeanor count of exposing genitals was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge John Manydeeds.

Manydeeds gave Larson credit for the 155 days he spent in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $1,500 cash bail from Dec. 13 to May 17.

According to the criminal complaint:

The hotel's staff called police the evening of Dec. 12 to report that Larson had exposed himself to a 9-year-old boy who was also at the hotel. Hotel staff said the man had previously done the same to female employees, but those incidents had not been reported before.

With the consent of the child's grandmother, officers interviewed the boy about what he saw. The boy told police that as he walked through the hotel, a naked man was standing in the doorway of a guest room, just looking into the hallway. The boy then ran away and told his grandmother about the incident.

Police also spoke with a hotel employee who said Larson made her uncomfortable by smelling her, staring at her breasts and commenting on her appearance. The employee also said that Larson had exposed himself to other hotel workers, but they had not reported it.

Larson had been staying in a room at the hotel for about three months with his fiancée, according to employees.

When a police officer spoke with Larson, he had an odor of alcohol coming from him, glossy eyes, slurred speech and trouble keeping his balance. He initially denied drinking alcohol that night, but later admitted he'd had a few beers.

The officer had difficulty getting a statement from Larson, who had trouble staying on topic. But when the officer asked about seeing a child in the hallway outside his room, Larson said he had opened the door because he thought his fiancée was out there and needed to be let in the room. Larson, who claimed he was wearing underwear at the time, said he did not know there would be a child outside his room when he opened the door.

Then the officer asked about the claims that Larson had exposed himself to female hotel staff. Larson's initial reply was that never occurred, but then changed his response to "maybe."

At the time of this incident, Larson was free on bond for two pending criminal cases in Eau Claire County.