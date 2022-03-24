Man fined for injuring two people at EC house party

Mar. 24—EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire man was ordered to pay court costs for throwing two liquor bottles and injuring two people at an Eau Claire house party.

Anthony J. Adams, 23, now of San Antonio, Texas, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to two amended misdemeanor counts of battery.

He was originally charged with two felony counts of substantial battery.

Two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge John Manydeeds.

Adams was also ordered to pay $27 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man told police he had some friends over for a small house party May 15, 2020, on Fourth Avenue. The man said Adams had been hanging around all day and was acting very strange.

Right before the assaults, the man said Adams was telling people he was going to get his gun and shoot everyone. Because of this, the man and some of his friends told Adams he needed to leave. Adams responded by hitting the man in the head with a bottle of alcohol.

Adams threw another bottle, which hit a woman in the head. The woman told police she was starting to exit the house out of the back door when she was struck with a fist or a bottle. She said she wasn't sure exactly what happened because it occurred so quickly.

Both people were treated at an Eau Claire hospital. The woman needed stitches to her left cheek for a deep laceration. The man got three stitches above his left eye and four staples on the top of his head.

Adams tried to elude officers when they arrived in the area of the house. He was eventually caught and arrested.

Officers believed Adams was intoxicated because his speech was slurred and he had glossy and bloodshot eyes.

When asked what happened, Adams changed his story multiple times.

Adams said an unknown male hit him in the face a couple of times. He said he was also accused of striking a female at a party, but was adamant that he didn't do so.

Adams said he didn't know the exact location of the party he attended.