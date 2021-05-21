Man fined in Menards theft-and-return scheme

May 21—EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta man was fined $453 for his role in an attempted theft-and-return scheme at two Eau Claire Menards stores on successive days in January.

Nathan W. Brown, 49, E19535 Highway ND, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of retail theft.

Felony counts of theft by false representation, retail theft and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of attempted theft by false representation were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge John Manydeeds.

Co-defendant Jennifer Brown, 34, also of Augusta, was previously sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint:

Based on surveillance video footage, the Browns entered the Menards West store on Clairemont Avenue on Jan. 27. Jennifer Brown selected several items, including smoke detectors and high-dollar smart deadbolts/door locks. She placed the items in her purse.

The Browns bought a few small items but did not pay for the high-dollar items in Jennifer Brown's purse, which were valued at $731.

The Browns then went to the Menards East store on Hastings Way. They entered and completed a no-receipt return for the items taken from the Menards West store 30 minutes earlier.

Nathan Brown was given store credit in the amount of $731. He then used the store credit to buy a special-order door and gave the name Jennifer Brown for the pick-up ticket.

The Browns attempted to do the same thing on Jan. 28, this time starting at the Menards East store and returning the items at the Menards West store. The value of the stolen items this time was $897.

A loss prevention employee was suspicious on this second attempt in two days and denied the return, telling the Browns to come back to the store the next day.

On Jan. 29, the Browns returned to the Menards West store and were told to contact Eau Claire police about their return. Jennifer Brown called Eau Claire police and told them she needed to contact law enforcement to receive her store credit. She said she got the smart door lock she was trying to return from the Menards store in Rice Lake.

The Browns both denied taking any items.

Police checked with the Rice Lake Menards store, which found no evidence of a smart lock purchase by Jennifer Brown.