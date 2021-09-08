Man fined in relation to threatening and stalking ex-girlfriend

Sep. 7—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man accused by authorities of stalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend and damaging her car has been fined $1,183.

Alexander Brunner, 31, 3525 Lana Ln., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to dwelling.

A felony count of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property were dismissed by Judge Michael Schumacher but considered at sentencing.

Schumacher also ordered Brunner to pay $492 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police responded to a Thomas Drive residence Jan. 25 on a report of a man slashing tires and trying to break into a woman's residence. Officers arrived and spoke to the woman, who said Brunner, her ex-boyfriend, followed and harassed her for several years.

The woman said on Jan. 20 she returned to her residence and found a note from Brunner inside her apartment. She said Brunner does not have a key to the apartment and did not have permission to be there. She believes he gained entry through a second-floor sliding glass door.

The woman said she also found several items inside her residence that were moved or out of place. She said she has told Brunner multiple times he is not welcome at her residence.

The woman said she dropped off a bag of clothes on Jan. 24 where Brunner was staying. She said she then began getting calls from Brunner, who was angry and claimed she had damaged his clothes.

Because Brunner called her constantly, the woman contacted a friend to come over to her residence.

While she was inside her residence, the woman said she saw Brunner trying to remove her vehicle's license plates. At one point, Brunner approached her wielding a knife, holding it over his head.

She then used pepper spray on Brunner because he was approaching her in a threatening manner. He also slashed the tires on her car and attempted to break a car window.

Brunner also tried to run the woman over with his truck and use a knife to manipulate a lock so he could get into her residence.

The woman expressed fear and frustration. She said she has a stomach ulcer from the stress.

Police located and arrested Brunner. He admitted to having a knife and slashing the woman's tires, but claimed he owned the vehicle.