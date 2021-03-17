Man fined for yelling at neighbor after political flag dispute

A Montana man cited for disorderly conduct for yelling at his neighbor this month in a dispute over political flags has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was fined $100, the Independent Record reported.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Report: White supremacist propaganda nearly doubled over the last year

    The spread of white supremacist propaganda across the United States nearly doubled over the last year, according to a new report released Wednesday by the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

  • Biden’s dog Major will return to the White House after biting incident

    There is Major breaking news: President Joe Biden’s wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse.

  • Bride faces backlash over ‘ridiculous’ wedding dress alterations: ‘That’s so wrong’

    Nobody was on the bride-to-be's side after they heard how she behaved.

  • Georgia shootings leave 8 dead, mostly women of Asian descent, authorities say

    Shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said.

  • 2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial following $27M settlement

    A judge on Wednesday dismissed two jurors who had been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death over concerns they had been tainted by the city’s announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family.

  • Atlanta mayor says she won’t condone ‘victim blaming’ in Tuesday’s spa shootings

    During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to a reporter’s question about the type of spas that were targeted in three shootings on Tuesday night. The question was based on Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jay Baker’s statement that the suspect in the shooting said he had a sexual addiction. Bottoms said Atlanta officials believe that the targeted businesses were operating legally.

  • North Korea tells U.S. to 'refrain from causing a stink'

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • ‘Peloton is here to stay’, despite economic reopening: Momentum’s Allan Boomer

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman discuss the market action and outlook with Allan Boomer, Momentum Advisors Managing Partner.

  • Topps removes Garbage Pail Kids collectible sticker card featuring bruised BTS after backlash

    Manufacturing company Topps shared their limited edition Grammy-themed Garbage Pail Kids sticker collection on Tuesday, featuring Garbage Pail Kid versions of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, and other nominees. But the BTS one stood out because of its problematic, ill-timed depiction of the K-pop group. The sticker card, titled “Bopping K-Pop”, features the BTS members in a Whack-A-Mole game, with bruised faces and stitches. The announcement of the sticker cards came on the same day that a white terrorist was arrested for allegedly killing eight people—including six of Asian descent—at three Atlanta-area spas. The mass shooting is thought to be a hate crime targeting Asian women.

  • The backup QB that made the most sense for the Eagles is now a Dolphin

    Another quarterback option is off the board. By: Reuben Frank

  • ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Moves To Showtime From Paramount+

    The Man Who Fell To Earth is getting another new home. The Chiwetel Ejiofor-fronted drama, which is based on the Walter Tevis novel and the cult classic 1976 film starring David Bowie, is moving from Paramount+ to Showtime and comes after Deadline revealed that Halo made the reverse switch. It is the third home for […]

  • Deborah Birx calls on Trump to back Covid vaccine as she reveals she thinks about ‘disinfectant’ episode every day

    ‘You can see how extraordinarily uncomfortable I was’

  • Appeals court upholds conviction in Black partygoer's death

    A North Carolina appeals court upheld the murder conviction Tuesday of a white man who fired a shotgun at an unarmed Black partygoer after reporting “hoodlums” in the neighborhood. A majority on a state Court of Appeals panel left intact the first-degree murder conviction of 43-year-old Chad Cameron Copley, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Copley killed 20-year-old Kourey Thomas in August 2016 as Thomas left a late-night gathering near the curb in front of Copley's house in Raleigh, according to authorities.

  • Haas F1 Boss Steiner Has Dreadful Prediction For 2021 Season

    Even team principal feels team could fall to the bottom of the Formula 1 standings in 2021.

  • 'Compelling evidence' of Chinese forced labour links with UK companies

    A new report has been released amid mounting evidence of forced labour and wider human rights abuses affecting Uyghur and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

  • Last month was coldest February in US since 1989

    If you felt like last month's bitter cold was chillier than in previous years, that's because it was colder than normal in most places. New data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released last week marked February 2021 as record cold in comparison to previous years. February 2021 was the coldest February for the United States in over 30 years, according to the NOAA report, and the coldest February for the entire globe since 2014. North America, Scandinavia and northern Asia were all significantly below average in temperature last month. Each of those regions measured temperatures at least 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit below average. The central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, Australia and parts of the southern oceans were also notably colder during February 2021 in comparison to recent years. But not all places experienced below-normal average temperatures. Eastern Canada, western, central, and southeastern Europe and southern and northeastern Asia were notably warmer than average last month. (Photo/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Back-to-back Sudden-Stratospheric Warming events -- or warming of the air in the atmosphere at an altitude of about 4 miles up from the Earth's surface at the North Pole -- likely played a role in the exceptional cold during the month of February across the U.S., according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys. This type of warming event at the Arctic can cause wind patterns to change around the pole and can dislodge the polar vortex, a large storm that contains some of the most frigid air on Earth, southward -- and in this case, it directed cold across a large part of the lower 48 states. A displacement of the polar vortex does not happen every year, Roys explained, adding, "If it does happen, it doesn't necessarily mean it is always going to impact the United States." Essentially, when the polar vortex is weakened or dislodged out of the North Pole, a displacement of some of the coldest air from the Arctic can spill into other regions -- and different weather patterns play a role in helping to dictate where that cold will head. This winter, the polar vortex shifted from its typical residence up in the North Pole twice. The first move occurred around the beginning of the new year and brought cold air into far eastern Europe, western Russia and historic cold to parts of eastern China, including the capital city of Beijing. The second disruption of the polar vortex occurred around the tail end of January, so effects were felt into February. Canada and the central U.S. were hit with the cold air, as were western Russia, central Europe, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Vehicles maneuver along a snow-covered Fuller-Wiser Street in Euless, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) "The difference between the first and the second [polar vortex events] is that the first was a total displacement of the polar vortex to one side of the hemisphere, while the second one was more likely a split," he said. Despite last month being the coldest February globally since 2014, it was still pretty warm in the grand scheme of things. February ended up being simultaneously the coldest since 2014 and the 16th-warmest February on record globally. That means despite being colder than any February in recent years, last month was still overall much warmer than an average February. In the Northern Hemisphere, last month ended up being the 14th-warmest February on record. The Southern Hemisphere was also warmer than average despite being cooler than in recent years. The global surface temperature was 1.17 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the 20th-century average. In 142 years of NOAA record keeping, February 2021 boasted the 16th-highest temperature departure for the month of February, meaning it was the 16th-warmest February on record globally. The temperature departure -- meaning the difference between normal temperature and actual temperature -- in February for the Northern Hemisphere ended up being 1.51 F higher than average. The Southern Hemisphere's temperature departure was 0.81 F above average. It was the smallest temperature departure since 2012 and the 19th-warmest February for the hemisphere on record. "It goes to show just how warm it has been in February globally over the last six years," Roys said. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Despite a more frigid February than recent years, the winter season was still warmer than average across the globe, as both December and January had above-average temperatures. Only Russia experienced an overall colder winter than usual this year. Residents across the southern U.S. were also hit with a historic deep freeze that reached far south into Texas and caused widespread power outages and left millions without electricity. Last month, Texas experienced the coldest air since December 1989 and NOAA said in the report that some cities, including Austin and Waco, "broke records for the longest streak of below-freezing temperatures." Subfreezing temperatures were recorded in Waco for a seven-day stretch from Feb. 11 through Feb. 18, according to the National Weather Service. At Camp Mabry in Austin, the temperature stayed below freezing for four days in a row from Feb. 13 through Feb. 16. In Texas, officials blamed at least 57 fatalities on the outbreak of winter weather -- a number that is still being assessed and could go up. "The majority of storm-related deaths verified to this point were associated with hypothermia," the Texas Department of State Health Services said Monday in a statement to AccuWeather. "There have also been multiple deaths caused by motor vehicle accident, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, falls and fire." AccuWeather estimated that total damages from the winter storms across the Southern states in February could approach $155 billion. Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon stands on his kitchen counter to warm his feet over his gas stove Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Power was out for thousands of central Texas residents after temperatures dropped into the single digits when a snowstorm hit the area Sunday night. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) February was the 11th-coldest on record for Texas, but other states experienced an unusual chill as well. Last month placed in the top 10 coldest months of February for Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. According to NOAA, the deep freeze in Texas was one of several weather events in the U.S. that contributed to a historically cold month for the nation as a whole. A chill that spread over Alaska also contributed to the overall colder month for the U.S., as the state experienced its coldest February in 22 years. The temperature at Anchorage, the state's biggest city, didn't even climb above 30 F during the entire month -- which also became the first month to record subfreezing high temperatures every day since December 1998. When all of the numbers for February were tabulated, the NOAA report pointed out, "The average contiguous U.S. temperature was 30.6°F, 3.2°F below the 20th-century average. This ranked as the 19th-coldest February in the 127-year period of record and was the coldest February since 1989. The winter (December-February) average contiguous U.S. temperature was 33.6°F, 1.4°F above average, ranking in the warmest third of the winter record." North America as a whole experienced its coldest February since 1994. Luckily, for those longing for spring, Roys said the cold weather will not continue as a trend this month for either the U.S. or the globe overall. He said people can squarely blame the polar vortex for the bitter cold that was endured throughout the U.S. last month. If the polar vortex hadn't sent a mass of Arctic air plunging deep into the southern U.S. during February, bringing record cold to parts of Texas and snow all the way to beaches along the Gulf coast, Roys said, "We probably would have been talking about another top-five warm February." Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Tinder is giving out 1,000 free COVID-19 tests to encourage people to go on dates again

    Tinder users can reserve their free COVID-19 testing kit via the app, and Tinder will then post the kit to them and their date.

  • Technology meets the stage in new play by Royal Shakespeare Company

    It's unlike any Shakespeare production ever seen

  • Downing Street refuses to deny report Boris Johnson wanted to 'ignore' COVID pandemic

    Boris Johnson's official spokesman has three times refused to deny claims the PM wanted to ignore coronavirus in the earliest stages of the pandemic last year.

  • Paralysed and in pain, Spaniard hails euthanasia law as an option

    Paralysed from the neck down after suffering a car crash at 19, Rafael Botella, now 35 and in pain, is relieved that the Spanish parliament is set on Thursday to approve a law to allow euthanasia and assisted suicide. Botella thought of ending his life when agonizing pain confined him to his bed six years ago. Despite opposition from the political right and religious groups, once signed into law, Spain will become the European Union's fourth country to legalise the practice after Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.