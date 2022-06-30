Man fired by Baltimore Police over prior gun charge, homicide investigation now faces charges of wire fraud of COVID-19 relief funds

The man fired by Baltimore Police in April over an old gun charge and what police said was his status as a “person of interest” in a 2020 homicide now faces federal charges for wire fraud of COVID-19 relief funds.

A federal indictment dated June 23 shows Dana Hayes faces five counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft. He is accused of a scheme to defraud in order to “unjustly enrich himself” through federal funds for small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hayes’ firing made headlines and prompted the mayor to call for a “comprehensive review” of the police department’s civilian hiring practices. The police commissioner said at the time that Hayes was fired after a background investigation didn’t show a past gun charge and because he’d been identified as a “person of interest” in a homicide investigation.

He had been arrested in 2018 on multiple gun charges, which were later expunged from his record.

The federal indictment states Hayes incorporated a company, D&L Investment Properties, in 2015 and listed himself and his mother as 50% co-owners. The incorporation was forfeited in 2019 but then revived around April 2020.

The state’s labor department has no wage records for the company, according to the indictment, and federal tax records show the company never employed any individuals.

But, according to prosecutors, Hayes submitted loan applications with false statements about the number of employees and payroll expenses.

He received $15,000 from the Small Business Administration and loans of $12,500 and $22,536 from the PPP. He transferred $35,000 to his personal savings account, the indictment said.

He also is accused of filing a fraudulent tax form with an identification number attached to a tax preparer who previously worked with Hayes but did not fill out the fraudulent form. Hayes faces a federal charge of aggravated identity theft for that offense.

Hayes previously told The Baltimore Sun in an interview that police were trying to connect him to his stepfather’s killing, but he said he didn’t kill him. Hayes has not been charged in that case.

As for the gun charges, Hayes said he had them expunged in 2021 after completing probation and is now legally allowed to possess a gun.

He was hired as the police department’s head of fiscal services and fired nine days after starting on April 11.