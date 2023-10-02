Man who fired into child’s bedroom in Mansfield drive-by shooting sentenced for gun crime

A Dallas County man who committed a drive-by shooting in Mansfield in April 2022 has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, according to a news release Monday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Alexandro Mauricio Campos, 27, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced Sept. 25. He was convicted in 2018 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony for which he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Campos was also sentenced in 2021 for possession of an AK-47-style firearm in Mesquite, the same gun he used in the April 2022 shooting.

Campos opened fire at a home in Mansfield on April 24, 2022, shooting into a child’s bedroom along with two vehicles and the garage of the home, according to the Department of Justice. His ex-girlfriend and young child were at the home when he opened fire, authorities said. Campos sent threatening texts to the ex-girlfriend before the shooting. Nobody was injured.

Police at the scene recovered shell casings from the street, and a neighbor’s home security cameras captured the shooting.

During the investigation, police learned that Campos was already a suspect in another crime after he’d previously shot one of the vehicles ht in the April 24, 2022, shooting, according to the DOJ. The bullet holes from the previous attack were covered with black tape.

When on April 27, 2022, members of the U.S. Marshal’s North Texas Fugitive Task force arrested Campos, officers found the gun used in the shooting along with a large box of ammunition, according to the Justice Department. Ballistic testing confirmed the firearm was the same one used in the shooting.

The DOJ said Campos “has a long history of violent behavior directed at women.”