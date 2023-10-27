Man who fired gun in air at Bluebonnet Circle pleads guilty, sentenced to 75 days in jail

A man who two weeks ago fired rounds from a handgun into the outdoor air at a west Fort Worth traffic circle before sipping a cocktail as SWAT officers trained rifles upon him has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor offenses.

Caleb Reverie, 27, was convicted on Wednesday of unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.

Judge Eric Starnes sentenced Reverie to 75 days in jail. There was a plea bargain agreement in the case.

In Tarrant County Criminal Court No. 1, Starnes ordered the number of days Reverie serves be reduced by 14, the period Reverie has been held in jail since he fired shots on Bluebonnet Circle, about a mile from the TCU campus, on Oct. 12.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police also arrested Reverie on suspicion of public intoxication, but he was not charged with that offense.

No one was injured.

Today's top stories:

→ Hillwood, Perot company behind Alliance, buys downtown block

→ Will Dallas-Fort Worth see freezing temps this weekend?

→ Fired Tri-County Electric CEO sues board; CFO alleges he paid himself $50K

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Video recorded on a cellphone shows Reverie holding a cocktail in one hand and sipping from it while a SWAT team officer directs that he put the drink and another item down. Reverie eventually put his hands behind his head and surrendered to police, the video shows.

Surveillance video from a hair salon shows Reverie wander into the business with his hands in his pockets. A woman who works at the salon told a reporter that she did not see a gun but that the man acted strange.

Reverie also went inside a pizzeria, where he was when police arrived, witnesses said.