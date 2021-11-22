Man who fired gun at cops, was shot by Chicago police officer in West Garfield Park suffered injuries not considered life-threatening

A man was shot by a Chicago police officer Sunday night after reportedly shooting at police officers who had tried to stop and speak to the man, according to authorities.

Tactical officers working in West Garfield Park had “attempted to conduct an investigative stop” on the man in the 200 block of North Kostner Avenue around 8:35 p.m.

Instead, the man took off running, police said in a preliminary statement. Officers gave chase.

As the man ran east, he drew a gun and began shooting at the pursuing officers, authorities said. One of the officers “returned fire,” striking the man. Police did not say how many times the man was shot, where on his body he was hit or his condition. In the statement from Superintendent David Bown, it only said the man was taken “to an area hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.”

“There were no officers struck by gunfire however one officer was transported to an area hospital for observation and is in good condition. A weapon was recovered on scene,” said Brown’s statement.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, was to take on the comprehensive use of force investigation regarding the tactical officer.

In its brief post on social media, a COPA representative said investigators for the agency were called to a shooting in the 4300 block of West West End Avenue, which intersects with North Kostner, not far from where police first tried to stop the man.

The officer who shot the man will be placed on administrative duties for a period of 30 days, as is routine.

