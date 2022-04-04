Man fired gun at SUV he erroneously thought had a role in Southlake crash, police say

A man who found a parked vehicle whose driver he though had struck his vehicle in Southlake on Saturday fired a round from a gun during a flare of rage, police said.

No one was shot.

Adrian Hill, 44, was stopped about 9 p.m. at a traffic light at West Kirkwood Boulevard and the State Highway 114 service road when his vehicle was struck by a SUV that sped off, Southlake police said.

Hill, who was with relatives, followed the SUV and lost sight of it when it turned on to Stockton Drive.

Hill found a SUV parked in the driveway of a residence in the 200 block of Stockton Drive that he believed was the vehicle that had crashed into his, police said. The vehicle and its occupants were not involved, police said.

Hill left his vehicle with a gun, police said. A man in the SUV pulled out a pocket knife, and they became engaged in an altercation. Both men suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. Hill fired in the direction of the man’s residence and vehicle, police said.

Police said that they arrested Hill on suspicion of deadly conduct.