Man who fired gun at Waynesboro business sentenced to 2 years

WAYNESBORO — A man who opened fire at a Waynesboro business last summer was given two years behind bars Wednesday.

Hampton L. Smith, 38, of Waynesboro, still faces Staunton charges that are connected to the incident. He's also facing unrelated charges of rape and sodomy in Augusta County.

Waynesboro Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Elysse Stolpe said Smith confronted his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend on Aug. 5 at Bottles, a business located on Osage Lane. The prosecutor said Smith, a convicted felon, pulled a gun in an effort to intimidate the couple.

The business offers indoor and outdoor entertainment, and Stolpe said Smith was outside when he fired upward through the floor of a deck where many people were standing.

"Quite honestly, it's a miracle that nobody was injured," she said. Smith also fired a bullet into the ground, according to Stolpe.

The gunfire erupted after Smith was told to leave, Stolpe said. Following the shooting he left the business, changed clothes and returned in an effort to claim he wasn't there earlier. Stolpe said numerous witnesses placed him at the scene.

A month before the Waynesboro shooting, on July 4 he's accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's Staunton apartment while armed and assaulting her. In that case, he's facing charges of breaking and entering, being a convicted violent felon in possession of a weapon, brandishing a firearm, and assault and battery. A jury trial is scheduled for June 29.

In Waynesboro Circuit Court on Wednesday, Smith's mother testified that his demeanor changed when he was 16 years old following the death of his father, who died of a massive heart attack.

"He blamed God for taking his dad from him," Cynthia Steppe said.

Initially charged with being a convicted violent felon in possession of a weapon in the Waynesboro shooting, the charge was amended to being a non-violent felon in possession of a weapon. Smith was also charged with brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm, both misdemeanors. In January, he entered an Alford Plea to all three charges, meaning he didn't admit to being guilty but conceded there was enough evidence to convict him. An Alford plea carries the same weight as a guilty plea.

The most serious accusations Smith is facing though stem out of Augusta County, where he was indicted in November on charges of rape and sodomy. According to an arrest report, a woman was outside of a Waynesboro business in July 2021 waiting for a ride when a car slowed and flashed its lights. Believing her ride had arrived, she got in the car with a man she didn't know.

The woman was driven to a Staunton area of Augusta County, where she was taken out of the car and raped on the side of a road, the sheriff's office reported. Smith was already being held at Middle River Regional Jail on the Waynesboro charges when charged with sexually assaulting the woman.

Smith's attorney in the rape case, Dana Cormier, recently filed a motion asking that the accuser's mental health and drug-testing records be introduced as evidence in the case. The woman, on probation at the time, admitted to being on methamphetamine when she was assaulted.

A jury trial was initially scheduled to begin April 19, but the Augusta County case has been postponed until December, court files show.

Smith remains jailed.

