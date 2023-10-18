Man fired up over Facebook post fires shots at North Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man who became fired up over a Facebook post opened fire at a North Memphis store Tuesday night.

Detectives were called to the Chelsea Express convenience store at the corner of Chelsea Avenue and May Street, where the attack is said to have happened in front of customers, clerks and cameras.

Man shot in North Memphis, suspect on the run

Investigators said a man upset over a Facebook post shot the man who made the post. According to a police report, detectives were able to retrieve the video, but the alleged gunman remains on the run.

The victim is expected to be okay.

According to those who live in the area, the corner convenience store is once more at the center of a criminal investigation. In July, there was another shooting at the store.

When it comes to this recent attack, police say the gunman ran away in a pair of flip flops.

We have learned a warrant has been issued for the alleged gunman, but are not naming him unless charges are handed down.

If you know anything that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528- CASH.

