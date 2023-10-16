Man who fired at police fatally shot by officer in Hartford

A man who reportedly fired a weapon at a Hartford police officer was fatally shot by the officer on Monday afternoon, city officials said.

According to a statement from Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, officers were called to the area of Westland Street and Barbour Street for reports of an armed person making threats from a vehicle.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and a man got out of the passenger side. He aimed and fired a handgun at a police officer who was approaching him, Bronin said.

The officer reportedly returned fire and the man was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, Bronin said.

The officer was not injured in the incident, officials said.

Bronin said that the investigation was still ongoing and that “there’s still a lot to learn about this incident.”

“I know that this is difficult and painful for our community to experience,” Bronin said in a statement.

The mayor also released an image taken from a surveillance camera near Barbour Street that shows the officer and the man both aiming weapons at each other.

The Office of the Inspector General will be investigating the incident, Bronin said.