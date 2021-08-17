Man who fired rounds in downtown Tampa apartment building facing charges, police say

TAMPA — A man who police say fired multiple rounds in a downtown Tampa apartment building on Monday has been identified and booked into jail on several charges, records show.

Samario Lee Austin, 22, was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Monday, about 45 minutes after he started shooting in the Metro 510 Apartments where he lives, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded about 6:45 p.m. after receiving numerous calls about a man shooting an assault-style rifle and a handgun in the common areas and hallways of the apartment building 510 E Harrison St., the report states. The suspect, later identified as Austin, also fired multiple rounds into apartments.

One of the rounds struck a dining chair in a unit’s kitchen. The residents were sleeping in a nearby bedroom, according to the report. A round that entered another apartment passed through a bedroom wall and struck a kitchen cabinet. The resident of that unit wasn’t home at the time.

An off-duty Tampa officer heard shots and witnessed Austin “orienting the weapons down a hallway containing several apartments,” the report states. Fearing for residents’ safety, the officer opened fire on Austin, the report states. Austin was not hit and retreated.

Police later entered an apartment and took Austin into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident, Police Chief Brian Dugan said at a news conference at the apartment building on Monday.

A statement Austin gave to police after he was taken into custody was redacted from an arrest report released by the Hillsborough County jail.

Austin was booked into jail on three counts of shooting at or within a building and one count of culpable negligence. He was being held in lieu of $22,700 bail.

Metro 510 Apartments has 120 units, according to its website.