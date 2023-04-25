Man who fired shots from assault rifle into a crowd outside a Virginia Beach bar is sentenced to 4 years

A Chesapeake man captured on security video firing an assault rifle into a crowd last year outside a Virginia Beach bar was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison.

The term given to Earl Royster Jr., 41, was the maximum he could get under a plea deal reached with prosecutors. It also was near the high end of what state sentencing guidelines had recommended he serve based on his background and the circumstances of the case. Royster pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of attempted malicious wounding and one count of illegally using a firearm.

The March 26, 2022, incident outside West Beach Tavern on Cleveland Street near Town Center led to a shootout with another bar patron and two Virginia Beach police officers. It ended with four people, including Royster, injured.

Multiple music acts were performing at the bar that night and Royster had gone there to see a family member perform, according to a statement of facts entered into evidence. An argument broke out inside the tavern and spilled outside, the statement said.

A bar patron told police they heard Royster say he was going to “shoot the place up” as he headed toward a friend’s car and grabbed a gun. He’s next seen on security video standing in the roadway and firing at the front of the building as people ran away.

Another bar patron then retrieved his gun and began shooting at Royster. Two Virginia Beach police officers — who were in the area because of the high amount of criminal activity associated with the tavern — heard the shots and responded, the statement said. The officers saw the second man shooting at Royster and fired several rounds at him but weren’t in a position to see Royster.

“It was an extremely chaotic situation,” defense attorney Taite Westendorf told Circuit Judge Kevin Duffan. “This was really a wild, wild west shootout.”

All four people injured that night were hit in the legs. Two were located at the bar by emergency personnel and two went to local hospitals for treatment on their own — including Royster. He denied firing any shots until police confronted him with the security video, the statement said. He told investigators he and others in his group had been threatened inside and a gun had been brandished at them.

Police recovered 26 shell casings from the area and later determined 15 had been fired by the second shooter and seven by police. Royster’s gun was never recovered, nor were any of the bullets that struck the victims, preventing police from determining who fired at them. The second shooter cooperated with police and was not charged, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Sara Chandler told the judge.

“Despite a large number of patrons being present and remaining at the scene, there was a remarkable lack of eyewitnesses and almost no one was cooperative or willing to talk with police,” the statement of facts entered in the case said.

Westendorf said Royster was on crutches for more than six months afterward and developed gangrene as a result of his injury. He asked Duffan to give his client credit for taking responsibility and cooperating with police.

But Chandler said Royster lied to police on multiple occasions and didn’t admit involvement until he saw the video proving he’d fired the first shots.

“He started the entire melee that happened that night and for no good reason,” the prosecutor said.

Duffan agreed, saying there was no reason for Royster to go get his gun.

“It doesn’t make any sense that a person your age was at a club getting into a beef with younger people,” the judge said. “Once you were outside you could have just left.”

Royster apologized to the court and his family before the sentence was issued.

“That night I believed I was protecting my family, which caused me to do what I did,” he told the judge. “I will never put myself in that situation again.”

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com