Man fired shots after crash near Amalie Arena in Tampa, police say

A Tampa man is facing multiple charges for firing shots after a car crash near Amalie Arena led to a fight on Sunday, Tampa police said.

Police responded about 6:30 p.m. to the intersection of Channelside Drive and South Morgan Street after receiving reports about shots fired following a two-vehicle crash, according to the Tampa Police Department. Investigators determined that two parties got into a fight stemming from “a roadway altercation,” police said in a news release.

When both involved parties returned to their vehicles, 18-year-old Shyquan Lee Galon fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle and left, police said. No one was hit by the gunfire but a person in the victim’s vehicle went to a local hospital to be treated for injuries from the fight. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police arrested Galon, who turned 19 on Monday, at his home on Sunday night on charges of battery, criminal mischief and shooting at a vehicle. He was being held without bond Monday.