Man fired shots in home with mom inside, shot at cars after threatening dad, officials say

A man was arrested after reportedly firing shots inside his Tipton County home while his mother was inside, following an argument with his father.

On Nov. 3, Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1200 block of Sanford Road regarding a domestic disturbance with shots fired.

Deputies saw evidence of multiple shotgun rounds fired into vehicles, as well as the home, according to TCSO.

The suspect, Johnathan Lindsey, had been in an argument with his father.

During the altercation, Lindsey retrieved a shotgun from inside the house and began shooting, officials said.

He fired multiple rounds inside the home before going outside, where he threatened his father and began shooting at cars and back into the home.

His mother was inside the house at the time of the shooting, TCSO said.

Lindsey fled before deputies arrived, but then returned. He was taken into custody and transported to Tipton County Jail.

Lindsey, 32, has been charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and Reckless Endangerment, records show.

He posted a $20,000 bond and is slated to appear in General Sessions court on Nov. 29.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3007 or email tips to Sheriff@tiptonco.com.

