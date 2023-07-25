Man who fired shots into Lima home incompetent to stand trial

Jul. 25—LIMA — A Lima man who police say fired gunshots into the exterior of his cousin's home has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Following an examination by psychologists at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton it was determined that Demontae McWay is suffering from a mental illness and is currently incapable of understanding court proceedings or assisting in his own defense. The examiners, however, expressed the belief that McWay's competence to stand trial could be restored within a year after extended treatment and mental health counseling.

The findings were reported during a hearing Tuesday morning in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

McWay, 31, was indicted by the grand jury in May on charges of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony, and discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, a felony of the third degree.

According to court records, Lima police were dispatched on the morning of March 26 to the 800 block of North Jefferson Street in reference to a report of shots fired. Police subsequently learned that a home at 925 Jefferson Street had been struck by gun fire, with several bullet holes in the south side of the residence. Spent shell casings were found in the nearby tree lawn.

Officers spoke with the homeowner, who said she was home with her children at the time of the incident. Asked by police who she believed may have shot into her house, the woman said McWay — her cousin — had recently fired a gun into the home of another relative.

Officers located McWay and his girlfriend on East North Street. The girlfriend said McWay told her he was going to North Jefferson Street and that she was on the phone with him when she heard gunshots.

During an interview with officers, McWay admitted shooting at his cousin's house. A .45 caliber handgun was located in McWay's home where he told police they would find it.

Judge Jeffrey Reed remanded McWay to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo for treatment and further evaluation.