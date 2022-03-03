Man who fired shots on Palma Sola causeway drove off with 3 kids, Bradenton police say

When a 25-year-old man was beaten during a brawl with another man on the Palma Sola Causeway on Sunday afternoon, witnesses told police he fired a gun three times into the air and ground before putting three children into a car and driving off.

Bradenton police officers sped down Manatee Avenue toward the causeway in response to a 911 call reporting an active shooter. The officers spotted the white Buick the suspect was reported to have taken off in and attempted to stop the car to no avail, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Nicolas Gonzalez cut through two shopping centers as he tried elude police, including driving around Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery, the affidavit said. But in the 4800 block of 4th Avenue West, Gonzalez hit a curb, damaging the car.

Police ordered Gonzalez out of the car and on the ground. He was taken into police custody without further resistance.

Gonzalez is charged with three counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, one count of fleeing or eluding law enforcement at a high speed, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of driving with a suspended license and discharging a firearm in public.

The children — ages 2, 4 and 7 — were so deeply upset when police took custody of Gonzalez, that they were barely able to speak. The youngest were not restrained, Detective Todd Freed wrote in the arrest report.

Child protection investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, who handle all local child welfare cases for the Florida Department of Children and Families, were called out to the scene to take protective custody of the children.

Staff from Joey’s D’s later called police after finding a loaded black and silver Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Police took the gun — which was covered in blood — into evidence.

At the scene of the shooting on the causeway, officers found two spent .40 caliber casings.

Gonzalez was in the hospital on Monday, when he was first scheduled to make an appearance before a judge. A decision on whether there was probable cause for charges until Gonzalez is booked into the Manatee County jail.