Man who fired shots at Pittston officer sentenced

Sep. 17—WILKES-BARRE — A man who authorities said fired shots at a Pittston City police officer pled guilty to an attempted homicide charge and was sentenced to up to 18 years in state prison.

David Folweiler, 35, of Tompkins Street, Pittston, was accused of firing rounds at Officer Drew Malvizzi in a known drug trafficking area of Butler Street and Davis Ally on Jan. 22, 2021, according to court records.

Folweiler was walking with another man when Malvizzi and another officer encountered them at about 1:15 a.m.

Malvizzi and the other officer were in the same cruiser were in the area investigating a suspicious vehicle, a Honda Civic.

One officer stepped out of the cruiser as the other officer shined a flashlight on Folweiler and the other man.

Folweiler brandished a handgun and fired several shots nearly striking Malvizzi, who returned fire.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said the investigation with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Laboratory concluded the bullet narrowly missed Malvizzi by less than 12 inches.

"Although Luzerne County still remains largely police friendly, we still have far too many instances where police find themselves under attack," Sanguedolce stated in a news release. "The District Attorney's Office is committed to finding, arresting and prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law, anyone who takes action against police.

"Our intent is to pursue these cases to ensure that the offenders are relocated to state prison," Sanguedolce noted.

Following the shooting, Folweiler fled the area and was captured at a motel near East Stroudsburg with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Folweiler was scheduled for a jury trial next week.

Instead, Folweiler pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit first degree murder before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. Prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Sklarosky immediately sentenced Folweiler to nine to 18 years in state prison.

"Violence against police officers cannot be tolerated and fortunately for Pittston City and all law enforcement in this county, the community and the District Attorney's Office give us their full support as we work to keep our residence safe," stated Pittston Police Chief Kyle Shumosic.

Attorney David Lampman II represented Folweiler.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans and Assistant District Attorney Daniel J. Mulhern prosecuted.