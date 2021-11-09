Man who fired shots with police in his house said he’d ‘never be caught without a gun’

Nicholasville police arrested a man who fired a gun inside his home multiple times while police were there talking with him.

Police said they went to Erich Storck’s home on the 500 block of Courchelle Drive Monday evening in response to a call about shots fired in the area, according to a police uniform citation.

When they arrived, Storck, 49, was inside. With three officers inside the home trying to talk to him, police said Storck “fired multiple bullets,” which police said put their lives in danger, as well as the lives of his neighbors.

Police said two bullets exited Storck’s home, went through a neighbor’s window and lodged in the neighbor’s bathroom wall, which put the lives of the seven residents there “in substantial danger of death or serious physical injury.”

Police said Storck’s possession of a firearm was also “a violation of his Kentucky DVO.”

“When advised of this charge the above subject stated he would never be caught with out a gun,” police wrote in the uniform citation.

He was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment — police officer, seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police officers also charged Storck with several drug offenses Monday night. According to a police uniform citation in a separate case, police saw marijuana plants “in plain view” during a precursory sweep of the house while they were there responding to the shots fired call.

After getting a search warrant, police said they found a “marijuana indoor grow throughout the residence.”

They seized seven marijuana plants, 14 Mason jars of marijuana and five ziplock bags of marijuana.

“Based off training and experience, all evidence seized is indicative of trafficking and more than personal use in regards to the amount observed within the residence and how it was contained/packaged,” police wrote.

Storck was charged with trafficking in marijuana, eight ounces to less than five pounds, first offense; cultivation of marijuana, five or more plants, first offense; and drug paraphernalia — deliver/manufacture.

Storck was being held Tuesday night in the Jessamine County Detention Center.