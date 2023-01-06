Man fired shots at postal worker in Pittsburgh, police say

Jan. 6—Pittsburgh police are investigating the shooting Thursday of a postal carrier in Pittsburgh.

Martinel Humphries, 28, was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection with the incident, police said. A U.S. Postal worker told police he was delivering mail just after 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Waldorf Street in Pittsburgh's Perry North when a man, later identified as Humphries, shot at him at least three times.

The postal worker was not injured, but a nearby home was damaged from gunfire, according to Pittsburgh public safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz.

Several witnesses told police they witnessed a male shooting at the worker from a blue car, with one eyewitness seeking cover from the shots fired.

Police said they found the suspect's blue Subaru car in the 3900 block of Oakdale Street. Video surveillance provided to police by a nearby home owner showed the suspect exit a running vehicle while carrying a gun and head towards Woods Run Avenue.

Police later located Humphries walking in the 900 block of Woods Run Avenue, according to a police report.

Police said they recovered an AK-47 pistol from the scene, and Humphries' vehicle was towed for police evidence processing.

Humphries faces charges including attempted homicide, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, providing false information to law enforcement, firearms violations and aggravated assault.

Humphries was taken to Allegheny County Jail.

The incident occurred shortly before a Thursday afternoon shooting along McKnight Road in Ross, and police are investigating whether they are related.

"There are some indicators that this may be related to the shooting in the City of Pittsburgh which occurred prior to these shootings," Ross Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp said of the McKnight Road shooting. "This is something that we are continuing to investigate."

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .