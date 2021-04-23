Man fired shots, slurs from boat in Clam Bayou, police say. He faces hate crime charges.

ST. PETERSBURG — Carlos Lovett was about to leave Clam Bayou Nature Park on Feb. 20 when a commotion broke the serene atmosphere.

Lovett ran toward the noise, he said, and found a white man yelling at a group of Black women. As the man got on a kayak and paddled toward a boat anchored in the bayou, he hurled racist slurs at Lovett and the women.

“And then,” Lovett said in an interview, “he got his gun out.”

From the boat, Lovett and the women told St. Petersburg police, he fired at them with an air rifle while continuing to lob slurs through a public-address system. When officers arrived at the scene, they said, he fired at one of them, too.

No one was hurt, and the man accused of firing on them, 36-year-old Joshua Rousseau, was arrested on six aggravated assault charges four days later, when police said he finally came ashore. Last week, prosecutors filed hate-crime charges in five of those cases, arguing that the attack on the women and Lovett showed prejudice.

The hate-crime designation upgrades the five aggravated assault charges from third-degree felonies, which carry up to five years in prison, to second-degree felonies, which carry up to 15 years. The remaining charge, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, was already a second-degree felony.

Rousseau’s attorney, Benjamin DeBerg, declined to comment.

Rousseau, who was released from jail March 7 on $30,000 bail, lived on the 27-foot sailboat, the Indian Summer, in Clam Bayou, according to court records. Sandra Bentil, a St. Petersburg Police Department spokeswoman, said Rousseau wasn’t arrested the same day as the assaults because police didn’t know what kinds of weapons he had with him, holed up on the boat.

“We had our people sit on him and wait on him to come out, instead of creating a situation where he might be firing from the boat,” she said.

Police didn’t shut down the park or give a public notice about the low-key standoff while it played out, Bentil said. They didn’t believe Rousseau posed an ongoing threat.

Story continues

Though victims and a witness told police that Rousseau threatened to kill the victims, prosecutors don’t believe he shot to kill, according to court records. But Lovett, 21, said he hasn’t been able to shake the sense that his life was in danger.

“How I thought about it was, he was trying to take my life,” he said. “Even if it was a pellet gun, he was trying to attack me, to hurt me.”

Rousseau faces charges stemming from the Feb. 20 incident alone. But Lovett, who frequents Clam Bayou for the peace of mind he usually finds there, said he’d run into Rousseau before. At the same park two weeks earlier, he said, he and his friends heard a noise they first thought was a strange bird — then realized it was Rousseau, yelling at them from the water.

Lovett caught sight of Rousseau, he said, and saw his gun. His friends scattered. Rousseau fired, Lovett said, and one pellet whizzed by his face.

They were shaken but didn’t call police, Lovett said. He mentioned it to officers after the Feb. 20 incident, according to court records, but police didn’t follow up. Bentil said it would’ve been difficult for officers to pursue a case, since Lovett and his friends didn’t report it at the time.

Lovett won’t stop going to the park, he said.

“But it made me realize I need to always be on my P’s and Q’s even more,” he said. “One thing can change your life forever.”